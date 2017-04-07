UPDATE: Two men involved in Huffman Street shooting identified

UPDATE: The two shooting victims involved in the Huffman Street shooting have been identified:

Willie Kemp Walker Jr. M/18 – Fort Wayne/Critical Condition

Christopher Ace Ferrel M/18 – Fort Wayne/Serious Condition

Walker was the victim located at the intersection of Masterson and Barr Streets. Ferrel was the victim that was taken from Huffman Street by private conveyance to a local hospital. Detectives have yet to establish a motive.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men are in critical condition after a Thursday night shooting.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 700 Block of Huffman street Thursday, around 7:50 p.m., on a report of a shooting. Once there they learned that a shooting victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was determined to be in critical condition.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Masterson and Barr Streets after a 911 caller reported a shooting victim in a car at that location. Once there, officers found the victim. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.

It was determined that both shooting victims were related to the original call of shots fired in the 700 block of Huffman.

At this time no arrest has been made nor has there been a motive established. Names of the victims will be released once positive identification has been made and families notified.