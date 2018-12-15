UPDATE: Suspect in Dennis Intermediate School shooting Identified

RICHMOND, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police have released the cause and manner of death and the identity of the teenager responsible for the shooting at Dennis Intermediate School.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Brandon Clegg, 14 of Richmond Indiana, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The location of the wound has not been released at this time.

The Indiana State Police can also confirm that the 9-1-1 call that alerted authorities of the impending shooting was placed by the suspect’s mother, Mary York, 42 of Richmond.

Just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, December 13 officers were dispatched to an already locked down school in response to a 9-1-1 call warning of danger.