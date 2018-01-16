UPDATE: Southbound lane restrictions on N. Clinton, water main break repairs underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

UPDATE 8:50 a.m.: Southbound lanes of Clinton Street are now restricted between Edgewood Avenue and Grove Street while water main repairs are underway.

The duration of the repair and restrictions is unknown at this time.

A water main break on N. Clinton St. is causing heavy traffic tie-ups just south of the Lima and N. Clinton split.

WOWO first received reports of the break around 5 a.m. Tuesday, and maintenance crews are continuing to work on the problem.

The break is mainly affecting southbound traffic on Lima heading toward the Lima and Clinton split, so drivers should take Wells off of Coliseum to avoid delays.

More updates will be provided as they become available.