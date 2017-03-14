(UPDATE) S. Lafayette shooting victims identified

UPDATE: The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Keytron Liston and 25-year-old Larry Brigss.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday night shooting leaves two men in critical condition.

Just after 9:00 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to South Lafayette Street near Creighton Avenue. Once there, they found a man in an alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was determined to be in critical condition.

Moments later, officers received a report of a second man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was already taken to a nearby hospital. He was also determined to be in critical condition.

As of right now, it’s unknown if they shot each other, or if other people were involved. Therefore, there is currently no suspect information and no one is in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.