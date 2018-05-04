UPDATE: Power restored to NE Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

UPDATE: As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, power was restored to northeast Fort Wayne residents.

Earlier: Around 1:30 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) reports almost 2,500 customers without power in northeast Fort Wayne.

The outage affects customers who live between I-469 south to Stellhorn Rd., and from Maplecrest Rd. eastbound toward Wheelock Rd.

The cause of the outage has been determined as an issue with the distribution line, and the company believes power will be restored around 4 p.m. Friday.

More details will be provided as they become available.