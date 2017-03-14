(UPDATE) Police say infant found safe in Indiana

UPDATE: James Ramey has been arrested in Rochester, Indiana. Winston Ramey and his stepmother were found with James Ramey. They are safe, according to 13ABC.

However, Winston Ramey’s mother was shot and killed prior to the abduction, according to the Fulton County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office.

The mother, Amanda Ramey, died at the hospital. When police arrived, she was still alive and reportedly asked “where is my baby?” She had recently got an order of protection from James Ramey. James Ramey shot Amanda Ramey after kicking in her door at about 5 a.m., according to 13ABC.

The stepmother, 52-year-old Debra Mangas, was living with Amanda Ramey. It’s unclear whether she too was abducted or left willingly with James Ramey.

Police found the vehicle on U.S. 31 at C.R. 100 N.

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WOWO): An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted Ohio boy.