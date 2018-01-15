UPDATE: Plowing moves to neighborhoods, long hours ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Progress has been made when it comes to the City of Fort Wayne’s clearing efforts from the latest snow storm.

Monday’s snow, combined with frigid temperatures, made for some slick conditions throughout northeast Indiana. The heavy snow continued to fall through the afternoon and it’s anticipated to taper off Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. So far, Fort Wayne has received approximately four inches of snow.

City crews spent most of Monday on primary roads and while primary roads are much improved there is still a significant amount of work to be done, according to a statement from the Street Department. Late Monday afternoon, plow trucks will move into side streets and neighborhoods. The neighborhood street plowing will continue through Tuesday night as well.

Drivers should slow down and allot for extra travel time.