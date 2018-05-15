UPDATE: Plane crashes in Fort Wayne field

UPDATE – FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There were some scary moments for the pilot of a small aircraft Tuesday, after it crashed into a field.

Around 3:00 p.m., the single-engine plane lost power shorlty after takeoff from Smith Field. The pilot tells our partners in news at ABC 21, after some quick thinking, he opted for a field landing.

“We were just going up for a ride and at that point, when the engine started to lose power, it was a matter of thinking through the options, looking at oil pressure and all of those things,” David DeWald, the pilot.

DeWald decided to land the aircraft in a field located in the 3000 block of Easterday Road. That’s near Bethel and West Wallen Roads.

DeWald and a passenger were onboard the plane at the time of the incident. Luckily no injuries were reported.

As is standard procedure, the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

