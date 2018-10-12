UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed on E. State Blvd. Thursday, identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on E. State Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 4200 block of E. State Blvd. just after 3 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed the pedestrian was attempting to cross State Blvd. from the north side when he walked into the path of a westbound passenger car.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

E. State Blvd. was closed in both directions between Coliseum Blvd. and Reed Rd. for approximately two hours as police investigated the scene.

The victim was later identified as Tyler Thomas Jamieson, 25 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was determined to be Blunt Force Injuries due to Motor Vehicle Crash. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

Jamieson is the 28th traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2018.

The crash is still under investigation.