UPDATE: One man arrested and facing charges after Monday morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was injured after a reported overnight stabbing in Fort Wayne, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The stabbing happened in the 2400 block of West Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Monday. This is just down the street from a reported shooting at a local bar the same night.

Police say the victim of the stabbing sustained life-threatening injuries, and remains in critical condition.

Cody Alan Stinson, 22 of Woodburn, Ind., has been arrested and faces the charge of Aggravated Battery.

There is no further information available at this time.