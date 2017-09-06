UPDATE: One dead after crash on US 24

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): One person has died after a fiery semi crash Wednesday morning on US 24 near County Road 11 in Pauling County, Ohio.

US 24 was temporarily closed in both directions during the investigation but has since been reopened.

Officials say the semi drove off an overpass at around 5 a.m. at mile marker one and struck a bridge, that is when the semi caught on fire. The driver of the semi was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Meantime, the exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.