UPDATE: One critically injured after Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)

UPDATE: A person is in critical condition, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Police at the scene report that a person driving a black and orange car drove the shooting victim into the Downtown Self Storage parking lot. The shooting happened elsewhere.

North Side High School is on lockout while police investigate the incident.

Police are responding to reports of a Wednesday morning shooting near Spy Run and State Boulevard.

Initial 911 calls report the shooting happened elsewhere.

