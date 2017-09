FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest following an attempted robbery and serious injury shooting at a downtown Burger King in July.

25-year-old Christopher Damon Moore has been arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery, Aggravated Battery and Criminal Recklessness.