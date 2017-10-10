UPDATE: Missing Fort Wayne juveniles found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Update:

Lamar and Amari Gates were both found unharmed around 6 p.m. Monday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles.

The boys have been missing since Sunday, Oct. 8 around 6:30 p.m.

Amari Gates is described as a 13-year-old black male, 5’9″ and 150 pounds.

Lamar Gates is an 8-year-old black male, 4′ tall and 90 pounds.

Juvenile detectives have concerns that 8-year-old Lamar is at high risk of endangerment due to his age.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two missing juveniles are asked to contact the police department at 427-1222.