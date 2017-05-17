UPDATE: Marion Police find man wanted for impregnating 10-year-old girl

UPDATE: According to officers with the Marion Police Department Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, was found Wednesday afternoon at a home in Marion. He capture was due to a tip called into Crime Stoppers.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Marion Police need your help finding a man wanted for molesting a child.

Police say Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, is wanted on 10 counts of child molesting, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. Police say Thrash impregnated a 10-year old girl. Officials say Thrash is black, 6’1″ and weighs 160 pounds.

The mother of the girl was arrested Tuesday at the Marion Police Department. She is facing charges of two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Marion Police believe Thrash has already fled Marion, and is still on the run. If you see him, call 911. Also, anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Marion Police at 765-662-9981 or Crime Stoppers. That number is 765-662-8477.