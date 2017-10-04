UPDATE: Man killed in Huntertown crash identified

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO): A man has died after a crash Monday morning in Huntertown, according to the Journal Gazette.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a box truck was going south on Lima Road when the driver ran a red light and struck an SUV going west on Cedar Canyons Road just before 10 a.m.

The driver of the SUV, 90-year-old Eugene Daniel Wolfe of Huntertown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cause of Death has been determined to be blunt force trauma, and the manner of death is due to Motor Vehicle Crash.

The driver of the box truck was not hurt, and the incident remains under investigation.