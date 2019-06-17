UPDATE: Man dead after shooting outside of Wal-Mart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is dead after he was found on the ground in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

Just after 6:00 p.m., officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the Wal-Mart located in the 5300 block of Coldwater Road on several reports of a possible shooting.

After arriving, officers located an adult male lying in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene and interviewed possible witnesses. Upon further investigating, witnesses had indicated that they may have been people that were passing by the scene at the time that may have possible recorded the incident on their cell phone cameras.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have this video footage or any information on the incident to contact the Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

As a precaution, officers searched Wal-Mart and were able to determine that there was nobody inside that was connected to the shooting.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.