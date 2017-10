FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lane restrictions on South Clinton Street will continue through at least Tuesday afternoon. Drivers using Clinton during morning rush hour should plan for extra travel time.

According to a statement from officials with the city of Fort Wayne, utility crews are continuing to work on a 24-inch water main in the 400 block of South Clinton.

Two traffic lanes on Clinton, between Fourth Street and Superior, will remain closed until repairs are completed.