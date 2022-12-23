Update Issued By City of Fort Wayne Officials Regarding Snow Removal And Solid Waste Pick Up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City of Fort Wayne officials have issued an update regarding trash & recycling collection for today, as well as an update on road treatments. According to a release from the City of Fort Wayne Public Works division, The City of Fort Wayne Street Department in the process of plowing and applying treated sand for traction to the City’s main roads.

Officials also indicate that because of the frigid temperatures, salt is not being applied as salt would not have any impact. Due to the ice on roadways and high winds causing blowing and drifting snow on top of the ice, the Street Department encourages residents to stay home if at all possible. As of now, garbage and recycling will be collected today as normal.