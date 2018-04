FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A giraffe escaped its enclosure at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Monday, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The reticulated giraffe left its enclosure in the African Journey exhibit, but reports say the animal never entered the public area of the zoo.

Zookeepers worked to calm the animal for two hours before safely getting it back into its enclosure.

It is unknown how the giraffe escaped.