UPDATE: FWPD investigating officer involved shooting, one man in serious condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after shots were fired Friday evening at a home in the Hickory Grove neighborhood.

At 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the home located near the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance with weapons.

Officers arrived on scene and where inside the home trying to resolve the situation, but at some point, a man began to resist and fight with the officers. During the fight, officers were knocked to the ground, then suddenly shots were fired and the man was struck. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition and the officers were taken to a local hospital to be checked out regarding suffering minor injuries.

The officers involved as well as the suspect will be interviewed. Meantime, the identities of those involved will be released at a later time.