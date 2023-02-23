Update From Indiana Michigan Power After Wednesday Storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Indiana Michigan Power provided an update regarding several down power lines, all stemming from Wednesday’s heavy rains and ice in some locations. According to a release, more than 10,000 Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers experienced outages. Officials say that once conditions are safe to do so, assessment crews will begin work to determine the nature and extent of the storm damage. Once this process is complete, I&M will be able to provide estimated restoration times to affected customers. I&M has more than 1,500 personnel in place at staging sites in the Michiana area preparing to respond.

Full Statement:

This kind of storm poses unique challenges for power restoration. As the ice continues to build, so too do safety concerns for our crews. Slick roads, treacherous walking conditions and falling branches can hinder our ability to access equipment. Cold temperatures and hydration concerns can slow the repair process. Even as temperatures warm and the ice begins to melt, shifting wires and branches can lead to more safety hazards and outages from falling debris.

When outages occur, you can report them and monitor the status via our mobile app IndianaMichiganPower.com/App. You can also Sign up for text and email alerts on the app or at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts.

SAFETY INFO Please pay attention to several safety precautions:

• Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634, report on our app or website, or call 911.

• Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.

• Vehicle accidents are often a cause of power outages, especially with ice covered roads. Avoid driving until road conditions are favorable.

• Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.

• We urge the general public not to approach our crews. For your safety and ours, please do not approach I&M employees and contractors working to restore power.

• For more safety tips visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/safety/storms/