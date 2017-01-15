UPDATE: Fatal shooting victim identified, person of interest being sought

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has identified the man shot behind the Extended Stay America.

Fort Wayne police officers were called to the hotel, located at 5800 Challenger Parkway, shortly before 11:00 p.m., Saturday night. Once on the scene, police found 36-year-old Mario Gray unresponsive in the parking lot of the hotel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cause of Death has been determined to be Gunshot Wound(s) and the Allen County Coroner has also ruled the Manner of Death as a Homicide. Gray is the 3rd Homicide victim in Allen County in 2017.

Currently, the Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a person of interest that was seen getting into a white, SUV, Mitsubishi, Montero early to mid 2000 near the Extended Stay America. This person of interest is wanted for questioning regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this person of interest or the vehicle in question; is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or The Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 260-427-1369.