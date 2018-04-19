UPDATE: Driver killed after ramming van into building, identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man killed in a fiery crash Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Allen County Coroner the victim has been identified as Ye Htut Naing, 44, of Fort Wayne.

Just before 3:00 p.m., officers were called to the incident in the 4000 block of Wayne Trace Drive near E. Rudisill. Once there, they discovered Naing had rammed his van into an apartment building. Officers attempted to get him out of the van, but he refused. Naing then started to rev the engine, causing it to spontaneously combust.

The cause of death has been determined to be thermal burns and the manner of death has been ruled a suicide.

Fire investigators are conducting residue samplings to determine if any type of accelerant was inside Naing’s vehicle.

It appears that this all stems from some sort of domestic situation between Naing and a woman who was home at the time of the incident, according to Michael Joyner with the Fort Wayne Police Department. She was able to escape the apartment unharmed.