UPDATE: Crews respond to fire at MetalX, cause unknown

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): Investigators are still looking into the cause of a blaze at the MetalX facility in Waterloo.

MetalX is located just east of I-69 and south of the Waterloo exit. Flames were reported at the facility around noon, Monday. The fire was found coming from a pile of scrap metal near a shredder.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene and a few hours later, the situation was brought under control. Luckily no injuries were reported and so far there been no reports of equipment damage.

Meantime, company officials say they are monitoring employees for smoke inhalation and they do expect their facility to be fully operational Tuesday.