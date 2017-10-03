UPDATE: Convicted sex offender deemed unrelated to Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police detectives returned to Indiana Monday after investigating Daniel Nations, a convicted sex offender suspected of having connections with the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Investigators revealed that thus far, there has been no information developed to include or exclude Nations as a suspect in the homicides.

Nations was initially arrested by Colorado law enforcement on September 25 for local charges unrelated to the Delphi investigation, and remains in custody.

Tips or information related to the case can be sent to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.