UPDATE: City crews working around the clock to monitor flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne city crews have been working around the clock to monitor the flooding due to this week’s rain.

City Utilities placed nine pumps in low lying areas and received an additional eight pumps shipped in from other communities Thursday night.

Heading into Friday afternoon, forecasters are predicting a higher crest for the river level of the St. Marys and Maumee rivers than what was originally predicted. As a precaution, the Street Department is placing a clay wall along Thieme Drive to protect the West Central Neighborhood. Thieme will be closed to through traffic between Main Street and Washington Boulevard.

The Street Department has also placed sandbags and sand at two locations:

o Ash Centre parking lot at 1701 Freeman St.

o Southwest Conservation Club at 5703 Bluffton Rd.

Residents can take the sand but must bring their own shovel and fill the bags.

Keep in mind, Flood Warnings for the majority of the WOWO listening area have been extended through Tuesday. You can get more details here and stay tuned to WOWO for more updates.