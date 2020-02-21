UPDATE: Body of Ayden Adee found southeast of Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): The body of missing 12-year old Ayden Adee was found Friday afternoon.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says Adee was found around 12:15 PM in a heavily wooded area near the intersection of County Road 350 East and County Road 500 South.

A Silver Alert had been issued after Adee went missing Wednesday night. Police had said he might have been in possession of a handgun at the time

Officials say there is no indication of foul play at this time and no other information is available at this time.

Assisting in the investigation and search were the following: representatives from fire Departments throughout the county, Lutheran EMS and the Nappanee Police Department. The Sheriff’s office also thanks the Indiana Conservation Officers for their help in the search.