UPDATE: Body found in Glenridge Manor mobile home park, knives not involved in death

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO):

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m. Friday:

The New Haven Police Department found two knives located next to a body in the mobile home park around 9:20 Friday morning.

After an investigation by New Haven Detectives and an Allen County Deputy Coroner, it was determined that the knives did not appear involved in the cause of death, and there is no evidence of foul play.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at a mobile home park on New Haven’s southwest side this morning.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report police were called a little after 9 this morning to the Glenridge Manor Mobile Home Park after someone was found dead in the front yard of a home.

Police on the scene say the death could be due to a number of factors, but a dispatcher told ABC 21 it was an apparent stabbing.

