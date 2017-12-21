UPDATE: Body found in alley on Webster Street identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The body found in the alley of the 5500 block of Webster Street has been identified.

Foster Doughty, 28 of Fort Wayne, was found Wednesday after an unidentified witness reported finding his body in the area of Paulding and Webster streets.

His Cause of Death has been determined to be Multiple Gunshot Wound(s) and the Manner of Death is Homicide.

Doughty is the 39th homicide victim in Allen County for 2017.

The incident is still under investigation.