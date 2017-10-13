UPDATE: Auburn robbery suspect believed to be connected to four other robberies

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man connected to a string of armed robberies.

On October 9, a man entered the Speedway gas station on W. 7th Street and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators have learned that similar robberies took place on September 30 in both Logansport and Peru, Indiana. Again, armed robberies took place this Tuesday in both Portage and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Investigators believe the same man is involved in all four armed robberies, and have provided additional photos of the suspect, along with a photo of the make and model of the vehicle believed to be used in the robberies.

The investigation is ongoing and ISP Detective Mike Carroll is asking anyone with information to contact the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne at (260) 432-8661 or the Auburn Police Department at (260) 920-3200. Anonymous calls will be accepted.