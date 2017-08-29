UPDATE: More than 5,000 without power in listening area

INDIANA (WOWO) –

8:48 a.m.

The number of people without power has risen to over 5,000 this morning and is affecting areas near I-469 south to Maples Road.

Outages are also reported west of Fort Wayne between Arcola and SR 14 as well as near the International Airport between Winters and Lafayette Center roads.

Outages are still expected to last until 11 a.m.

More than 4,000 people are without power after a power outage in New Haven around the I-469 and US 30 intersection.

Intersections along US 930 near Green Road and Minnich Road are also without power.

Indiana Michigan Power is estimating the outage to last for the next several hours.