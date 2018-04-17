UPDATE: 14-year-old dies after Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 14-year-old previously listed in critical condition after a Sunday morning shooting has died.

Darius Marcel Boone was shot just before 7 a.m. in the 2700 block of Chestnut Street, and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

His cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Boone is the 15th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

A 14-year-old was arrested Monday in relation to the shooting, and is facing a juvenile charge of criminal recklessness.

A 9-year-old boy was also shot during the incident, and was last reported in fair condition.