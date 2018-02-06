UPATE: Whitley County Jail drug exposure sends 24 to hospital

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) _ A booking area of a northeastern Indiana jail has been decontaminated after authorities allege a Chicago woman released suspected heroin onto some officers.

More than 20 people who were near the contaminated area at the Whitley County Jail were sent to a hospital on Monday. Officials say no major medical issues stemming from the contamination were found.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Ron Galaviz says a man and woman from Chicago were arrested in Whitley County after they were caught going more than 100 mph. He says at least one baggie of a white powdery substance found on the woman opened and contaminated the air while she was patted down at the jail.

Galaviz says the identities of the man and woman haven’t been released pending an ongoing investigation.