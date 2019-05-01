Unused tax credit killed by lawmakers

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): If there’s a tax credit on the books, and nobody uses it, should it even exist in the first place?

Indiana lawmakers answered that question with a resounding “no” after wiping it from the books ahead of Governor Eric Holcomb’s approval of the two-year state budget.

The Journal Gazette reports it was a break from state corporate taxes based on what a for-profit hospital pays in local property taxes. It went into effect in 2015 but was never actually used.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Ryan Mishler says when he struck it from the budget, he “didn’t hear from a soul.”