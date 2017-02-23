University of St. Francis adds pre-law program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): College-bound students interested in getting a law education now have another option in Fort Wayne.

Late last year, Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne announced they would be closing their law school due to $20-million in losses. Now the University of Saint Francis is stepping in to fill at least part of that gap.

USF will begin offering a political science pre-law program starting this fall, working alongside the local St. Thomas More Society to teach students how the law can affect people’s lives in and outside the context of politics.

Enrollment in the program is now open at the college’s website.