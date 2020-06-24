University of Saint Francis restructures academic organization

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The University of Saint Francis will implement a streamlined, interdisciplinary academic structure on July 1 as part of its new strategic plan to better prepare students for both rewarding careers and service to society, rooted in the Catholic, Franciscan values on which the university is founded.

USF will have these colleges under the new structure:

College of Health Sciences. Divisions will include Nursing and Allied Healthcare. Dr. Angie Harrell will serve as dean.

Divisions will include Nursing and Allied Healthcare. Dr. Angie Harrell will serve as dean. College of Arts, Sciences and Business. Divisions will include the Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership, Creative Arts, Education, Humanities, Psychological and Social Sciences, Computer Arts and Technology, and Sciences. Dr. Andrea Geyer will serve as dean.

Divisions will include the Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership, Creative Arts, Education, Humanities, Psychological and Social Sciences, Computer Arts and Technology, and Sciences. Dr. Andrea Geyer will serve as dean. College of Adult and Distance Education. This will include the Virtual Campus, USF Crown Point, St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, and Adult and Graduate Learning Committee. Trish Bugajski will serve as dean.

“In these challenging times for higher education, it is essential that organizational structure be aligned not only with strategy but with mission as well,” said Dr. Lance Richey, USF Vice President for Academic Affairs. “The University of Saint Francis has a long and deep commitment to educating students for vibrant careers while remaining firmly rooted in the Catholic, Franciscan tradition. This new organizational plan streamlines our administrative structure while building bridges and opportunities for collaboration between all our programs. Through it, the values and vision that make a USF education unique can even more fully penetrate every degree program, which in turn will make our students even better prepared for lives of meaning and integrity.”

USF welcomes its students back to campus for the first day of courses on Monday, Aug. 24. The university has implemented additional safety and health precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will complete the in-person undergraduate courses prior to Thanksgiving break.