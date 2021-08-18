United Way volunteers participate in 29th annual Day of Caring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): United Way of Allen County’s 29th Annual Day of Caring event kicks off at 8am on August 18, 2021, to support the community.

This year, United Way of Allen County, has 65 teams to complete 74 projects in Allen County for nonprofits, individuals, and other agencies. This year, projects will be indoor or outdoor projects: they range from gardening, painting, cleaning, organizing, and more.

Teams and projects are split into four quadrants around Allen County – North, East, South, and West. To celebrate the hard work of our teams on these projects, we will be providing lunch to the team members at local food trucks stationed in each quadrant.

For more information on the Day of Caring event, visit: https://www.unitedwayallencounty.org/volunteer