United Way of Allen County shifts strategic direction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The United Way of Allen County says it is shifting its strategic direction to address critical community needs. The nonprofit says it identified its new priorities through a partnership with the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The United Way formed a strategic task force comprised of nearly two dozen industry experts from throughout the county. They reviewed data gathered through community conversations conducted by United Way staff, a county-wide survey conducted by the Community Research Institute, and other public resources to determine the critical needs of the county.

The organization says four strategic priorities were identified and approved by its board of directors. They include educational opportunities, food security, housing stability, and mental health access.

The United Way says it will spend the next six to eight months to determine the necessary strategies to address needs in each of the four strategic priorities.

