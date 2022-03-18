United Way of Allen County CEO Resigns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – The United Way of Allen County has announced that Matthew Purkey is resigning as president and chief executive officer. The nonprofit says Chief Financial Officer Greg Johnson will become interim CEO until a permanent successor is named.

The nonprofit says Purkey has accepted the position of vice president of regional operations with The Mission Continues, a national nonprofit that connects military veterans with opportunities in under-resourced communities.

During his tenure with United Way, Purkey led the recent community needs assessment and strategic planning process that produced UWAC’s new priorities of educational opportunities, mental health access, food security, and housing stability. Purkey also oversaw United Way of Allen County’s Emergency Relief Fund raising an additional $5M+ to aid community members and organizations in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Chairman of the Board Don Cates will lead a nationwide hiring search.

“Matthew, a seasoned nonprofit professional, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran himself, has been offered a once in a lifetime role that aligns perfectly with his passion, skillsets, experience, and expertise,” said Cates. “On behalf of the Board, we thank Matthew for his contributions to United Way of Allen County and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Purkey’s last day will be April 1.