United Way kicks off first ever Virtual Campaign as they look to maintain momentum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): COVID-19 has changed much of 2020 from what most people consider normal, and created need where it didn’t exist before. Early on in the Pandemic, the United Way of Allen County stepped up with a newly formed Emergency Relief Fund.

Since March, the fund has raised in excess of 3.4 million dollars from local, state and federal funders. 35 local organizations have benefitted from this fund for services, including food distribution, hygiene, medical supplies, transportation assistance and more.

ERF has also funded three local initiatives that were identified using 211 data trend analysis including a quarantine center for the homeless population, community financial assistance, and most recently minority mental health collaborative including Courageous Healing LLC. & Headwaters Counseling.

The Rescue Mission, who received $70,000 from ERF said “because of the funds received from the ERF, we were able to increase food distribution at two locations regardless of the increased cost of much needed disposable containers. Because of the support from United Way we were able to make a larger impact when our residents, clients, and staff needed it the most.”

In addition to traditional funded partners, United Way of Allen County has been able to welcome new organizations into their network. Denita Washington, Adams Township Trustee, Executive Director at Girlz Rock Inc., and ERF advisory committee member said “collaborations and reenergized relationships that have happened due to the ERF are leaving a lasting legacy. This is more than a simple financial exchange, we have experienced a heart exchange. When this happens, leading in love becomes the new norm and that is what we are experiencing among non-for-profits, businesses, and families. Thank you, United Way, for a renewed sense of health, hope, healing, and happiness in a time of crisis! You truly rock!”

A complete list of grantees and funders can be found at: https://www.unitedwayallencounty.org/

The 2020-2021 campaign theme for UWAC is “Respond. Recover. Rebuild.” Matthew Purkey, President & CEO of UWAC says “Because of Allen County’s generosity we were able to quickly and effectively respond to COVID-19. And now, because of unprecedented need and uncertain projections we need your assistance once again now more than ever in helping us recover and rebuild. Our promise to you is that we will invest, steward, and leverage your dollars in the most efficient, researched based, best practice way possible.”

United Way of Allen County invites you to our first ever Virtual Campaign Kickoff which will include 24 hours of giving and virtual fun on October 1, 2020 at 9am – check out our Facebook page for more information: https://fb.me/e/5rSpVJjIL