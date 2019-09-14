United Way head makes surprise departure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The president and CEO of the Allen County United Way suddenly resigned without explanation Friday.

David Nicole had led the organization since 2014. The Journal Gazette reports that Sue Ehinger, chairwoman of the United Way Board, will be interim president and CEO until a permanent replacement can be found.

The heads of several groups that either received funding from the United Way or have worked alongside the organization expressed surprise in the announcement.

The paper notes that changes in income-tax deductibility for charitable donations had led to discussions about the organization’s financial future.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank David for his years of service and strong contributions to the community in multiple roles. We wish him the best on his new journey,” Vice Chairman Don Cates said in a statement.