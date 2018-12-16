United States Postal Service warns to protect your packages

NATIONAL: (WOWO) – The United States Postal Service is issuing a few tips to ensure your delivered gifts make it under your tree this year and not in the hands of thieves.

The USPS is expecting to deliver close to 200 million packages per week during the holiday season. They are looking to have delivered more than 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s which will be a holiday record.

One thing to make sure of is not to leave your delivered mail or packages unattended. The USPS offers multiple services to make sure your packages arrive at their destination safe and sound.

Consider an alternate shipping address such as a neighbor who is home or at your workplace.

Change the package’s address while it’s in transit. If you know you will not be home when it is delivered, you can try USPS Package Intercept. You can customize the delivery and give online instructions if your package won’t fit in your mailbox and/or if you will not be home to receive it.

Plan ahead. Ship using Hold for Pickup. You have the option to have USPS hold your packages for you to pick up at the post office.

Leaving for a few days? You can have your mail held at the local post office. This will hold all letters and packages at the post office until you return.

Secure your shipment using USPS Signature Service. This makes sure your package arrives to the correct person by requiring them to sign at the time of delivery.

To ensure your packages arrive in time, the United State Postal Service recommends the following shipping deadlines:

December 14 – USPS Retail Ground

December 20 – First-Class Mail/Packages

December 20 – Priority Mail

December 22 – Priority Mail Express

The United States Postal Service also recommends you to sign up for Informed Delivery. This is a free service and is offered at www.InformedDelivery.com. This service will send text messages or email alerts notifying that a package is coming and when it is delivered.