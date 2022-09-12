United States Postal Service Hiring In Fort Wayne This Week

(Photo supplied/U.S. Postal Service)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair in Fort Wayne this week as USPS is looking to fill several positions.  The job fair takes place on Wednesday, September 14th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Allen County Public Library at 6600 East State Boulevard.

The Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings in Fort Wayne, with starting pay up to $19.62 an hour. USPS personnel will be on-site to assist applicants and laptops will be available for on-the-spot applications. Applications are accepted only online at usps.com/careers.

