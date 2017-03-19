Uniondale man injured in Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Uniondale man suffers minor injuries after a single vehicle crash in Huntington County.

Officers with the Indiana State Police Department were called to the scene Saturday night. Police say a van, driven by Karl Ramsey, 58, was traveling eastbound on US 24 approaching a curve near Old US 24, when Ramsey allegedly looked down at his cell phone and failed to negotiate the curve.

Ramsey’s vehicle went over an embankment and down into a culvert coming to a stop vertically, with the back end of the van up in the air. Ramsey, who was seatbelted at the time, was taken to a nearby hospital minor injuries. He was released a short time later.