Union Street Market Opens Today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Union Street Market at Electric Works officially opens today. Operators of some of the 13 food stands all trying to gain prospective customers’ attention were on hand Monday morning making final tweaks, just in time for what they hope will be a pre-Thanksgiving rush. The eventual goal is for the market to have 18 vendors, according to The Journal Gazette. The market’s director of planning and development, Ted Spitzer emphasized that the market is 80% leased so far. The products sold at the market will have a local and curated flair, as many come from food producers in Indiana and surrounding states and from sole proprietors expanding from a food truck or brick-and-mortar eatery.