Unemployment unchanged again in February

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – For the third consecutive month, Indiana’s unemployment rate remained at 3.1% in February. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday private sector employment increased by 3,100 jobs over the previous month.

With the additional jobs, the state’s total private employment stands at 2,827,300. That number is 72,900 higher than the same period last year.

The DWD said Indiana saw gains in the professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and private educational and health services sectors.

The state’s labor force participation rate held steady at 63.4% in February and remains above the national rate, which ticked up slightly to 62.5%. The labor force, which includes residents who are either employed or seeking employment, stands at 3,409,528, up nearly 430 from the previous month.

The DWD said the state had 135,336 open job postings as of March 16, while 19,485 unemployment insurance claims were filed.

The state’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate, which increased two-tenths of a percent to 3.6%.