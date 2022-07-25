Unemployment Slightly Up In June Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate increased to 2.4% in June after three consecutive months at 2.2%. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state gained 5,000 private sector jobs last month. The state’s labor force participation rate roes to 63.1% in June, remaining higher than the national rate of 62.2%. The labor force, which includes residents who are employed or seeking employment, stands at 3.3 million. Indiana’s total private employment stands at more than 2.7 million.

The DWD attributes the new jobs to gains in the leisure and hospitality, financial activities, and manufacturing sectors. The DWD says Indiana has 156,813 open job postings, while 14,757 Hoosiers received unemployment benefits in June. The state’s unemployment rate remains well below the national rate, which remained flat in June at 3.6%.