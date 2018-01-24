Unemployment rate drops in Allen County, Fort Wayne, and Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Unemployment continues to tumble in Northeast Indiana in the latest December jobs report released Wednesday by the Indiana Dept. of Workforce Development.

Allen County saw a jobless rate of 2.8 percent for December. That’s down from the December 2016 benchmark of 3.8 percent. That’s also down from November 2017’s rate of 3.1 percent.

Fort Wayne also saw a decrease in unemployment. The jobless rate was 2.8 percent for December, down from December 2016’s benchmark of 3.7 percent. Unemployment for November was 3.1 percent.

The state of Indiana saw unemployment drop from 4.0 in December of 2016 to 3.4 percent in December 2017. That’s also slightly down from November 2017’s figure of 3.7 percent.

Nationally, unemployment decreased from 4.7 percent in December 2016 to 4.1 percent in December 2017. However, the jobless rate was unchanged from November 2017.

A link to the full report is here: http://www.hoosierdata.in.gov/docs/state/lfe/2017/lfemth12.pdf