Unemployment flat for November

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): Indiana’s unemployment rate in November remained unchanged from the previous month at 3%. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says private sector employment increased by 9,000 jobs last month.

The DWD says Indiana is continuing to experience a peak in private employment, which stands at 2,791,500. The state has added a total of 74,500 since this time last year.

The new jobs added in November are being attributed to gains in the leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and health services; private educational and health services; financial activities; and construction sectors.

The state’s labor force participation rate ticked down slightly to 63.2% in November, though it remains above the national rate of 62.1%. The labor force, which includes residents who are employed or seeking employment, stands at 3,394,935, down nearly 2,500 from the previous month.

The DWD says the state has 136,243 open job postings as of Dec. 1, while 17,109 people in Indiana received unemployment benefits in November.

The state’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate, which stood flat at 3.7%.